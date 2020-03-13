Chubb Ltd to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of CB opened at $116.74 on Friday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $116.55 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.