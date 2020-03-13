Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,731 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Chubb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average of $154.58. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $116.55 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.23.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

