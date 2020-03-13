China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 719.6% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COE. ValuEngine raised shares of China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of COE stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $615.70 million, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of -0.72. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $37.19.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of China Online Education Group worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

