Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 108.6% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,577,394. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.