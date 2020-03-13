Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.35.

CHKP opened at $88.22 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,463,000 after purchasing an additional 154,934 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,562,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

