Charles Race Sells 50,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Charles Race sold 794 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $92,604.22.

Okta stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83. Okta Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 556.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.