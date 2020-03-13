Charles Race Sells 50,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Charles Race sold 794 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $92,604.22.
Okta stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83. Okta Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $142.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 556.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
