Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Shares of CHAP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 126,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,604. The company has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Chaparral Energy has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 198.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. Strategic Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,430 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 260,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.