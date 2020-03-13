Cfra Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $240.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $340.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.54.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $14.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.21. 36,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,423. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.87. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
