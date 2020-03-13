Cfra Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $240.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $340.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.54.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $14.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.21. 36,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,423. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.87. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

