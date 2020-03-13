Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Wedbush

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from to in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,822,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,285,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

