CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $270,735.30 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $270,735.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,527,186.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $246,603.24.

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $247,563.72.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $294,627.24.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $661,235.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $823,543.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,301,401.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Langley Steinert sold 31,138 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,093,566.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,263,801.44.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,313,863.68.

On Monday, January 6th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,295,855.68.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.10. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

