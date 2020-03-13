Cardinal Energy (CJ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Cardinal Energy to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

CJ opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.73%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CJ. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.99.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

