CanYaCoin (CAN) Hits Market Cap of $793,870.17

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network and IDAX. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $793,870.17 and $1,037.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 49% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00049857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00503724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.04542716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00036415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00057475 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018036 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

