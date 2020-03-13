Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Canterbury Park stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.68. Canterbury Park has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Canterbury Park from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

