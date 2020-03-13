Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.32.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Shares of CWB opened at C$20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$20.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Joan Graham acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$31,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,335.16. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Hector Fowler acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at C$2,713,896.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.