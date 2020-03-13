Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 target price (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.44.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $196.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $195.23 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

