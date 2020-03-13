Canaccord Genuity Trims Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Target Price to $0.75

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $1.00 to $0.75 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SENS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 166,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,450. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Senseonics by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

