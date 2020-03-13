Canaccord Genuity Lowers Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.60 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YGR. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

YGR stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 million and a PE ratio of 0.67.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.