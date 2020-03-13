Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Camping World were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Camping World by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,208.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 50,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $537,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 195,750 shares of company stock worth $1,576,790. 49.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWH stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 32,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.96.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $964.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -49.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

