Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Calavo Growers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $926.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.01. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 166.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

