Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COG. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

COG stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 94,890 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $2,699,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $10,476,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 71.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $2,021,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

