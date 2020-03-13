Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

BMN opened at GBX 11.95 ($0.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $121.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.17. Bushveld Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41 ($0.54).

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

