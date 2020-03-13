BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.11 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002062 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $8.01 million and $6,675.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,406 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

