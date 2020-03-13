Bryan T. Baldasare Buys 2,000 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CFO Bryan T. Baldasare purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $13,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,909.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 172,857 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 424.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

