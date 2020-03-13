Bruce Loveday Buys 10,000 Shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Bruce Loveday acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.43 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,270.00 ($10,120.57).

Bruce Loveday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Bruce Loveday acquired 50,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.49 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,250.00 ($52,659.57).

Shares of TGF stock opened at A$1.02 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.40 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.47 ($1.75). The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.90.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

