Bruce Loveday Buys 10,000 Shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Bruce Loveday acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.43 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,270.00 ($10,120.57).

Bruce Loveday also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 27th, Bruce Loveday acquired 50,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.49 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,250.00 ($52,659.57).

Shares of TGF stock opened at A$1.02 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.40 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.47 ($1.75). The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.90.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

