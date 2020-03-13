BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. BRP has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.02.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

