BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. BRP has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.02.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

