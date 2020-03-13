BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (TSE:DOO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$36.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.41. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. BRP has a 1-year low of C$35.15 and a 1-year high of C$75.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOO. Citigroup increased their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.14.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

