BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (TSE:DOO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$36.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.41. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. BRP has a 1-year low of C$35.15 and a 1-year high of C$75.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOO. Citigroup increased their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.14.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

