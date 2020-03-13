Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

BEP stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -207.95 and a beta of 0.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,403 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 828,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 887,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

