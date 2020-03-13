Brokers Set Expectations for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $141.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

