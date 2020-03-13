Brokers Set Expectations for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

DCI opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 470.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.