Brokers Offer Predictions for Sohu.com Ltd -‘s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sohu.com in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.86 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOHU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sohu.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

SOHU opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.57. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sohu.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.