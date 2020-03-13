Brokers Offer Predictions for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $140.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.64. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

