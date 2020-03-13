Brokers Offer Predictions for Colliers International Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,891,000 after buying an additional 827,794 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

