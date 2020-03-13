Brokers Offer Predictions for Cenovus Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

NYSE:CVE opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,938 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

