Brokers Offer Predictions for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,163,000 after buying an additional 558,764 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.27%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.