Brokers Issue Forecasts for Horizon North Logistics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.27.

Horizon North Logistics stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 99,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.03. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.44.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.