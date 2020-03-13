Brokers Issue Forecasts for GP Strategies Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Barrington Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for GP Strategies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

GPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

GP Strategies stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,417. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.08. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.75.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

