Brokers Issue Forecasts for Franco Nevada Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$147.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:FNV opened at C$132.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of C$93.24 and a 12 month high of C$163.80. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion and a PE ratio of 123.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$151.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$134.05.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total transaction of C$2,930,231.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 967,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,435,155.48. Also, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,820.09. Insiders have sold a total of 41,025 shares of company stock worth $5,341,089 in the last quarter.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.