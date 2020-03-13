Brokers Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Shares of EXR opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

