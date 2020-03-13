Brokers Issue Forecasts for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPE. SunTrust Banks downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of CPE opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 205,306 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 163,671 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 278,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 108,519 shares during the period.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at $58,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,500. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

