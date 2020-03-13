Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target at $73.40

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJW. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,148 shares of company stock worth $471,996. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

