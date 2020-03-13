Brokerages Set Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Price Target at GBX 425.88

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 425.88 ($5.60).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 97.35 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.78. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($12.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). Equities research analysts anticipate that Metro Bank will post 8690.9997587 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

