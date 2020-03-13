Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) Target Price at C$13.93

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on Kinder Morgan Canada and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.05. Kinder Morgan Canada has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$1,617.00.

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

