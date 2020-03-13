Brokerages Anticipate Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will report sales of $148.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.01 million to $151.53 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $148.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $622.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.37 million to $661.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $640.19 million, with estimates ranging from $599.76 million to $717.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

