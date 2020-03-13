Brokerages Anticipate Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.10 Million

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will report sales of $148.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.01 million to $151.53 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $148.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $622.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.37 million to $661.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $640.19 million, with estimates ranging from $599.76 million to $717.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.