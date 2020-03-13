Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.38.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $218.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.72. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $216.32 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
