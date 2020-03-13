Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.38.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $218.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.72. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $216.32 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

