Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVGO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.56.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,712,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,511. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.38 and its 200-day moving average is $299.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $216.32 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,646,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

