Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AVGO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.56.
Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,712,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,511. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.38 and its 200-day moving average is $299.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $216.32 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,646,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
