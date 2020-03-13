Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $300.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.94.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $223.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $216.32 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.