Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $218.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom has a one year low of $216.32 and a one year high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $366.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.19.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

