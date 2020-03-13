British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

BTLCY stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

