Brian May Purchases 25,000 Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) insider Brian May bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 171 ($2.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 342.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.64. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConvaTec Group PLC will post 16.2227273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.09 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTEC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.73 ($2.60).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

