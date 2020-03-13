Brian Bailison Buys 10,000 Shares of G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) Stock

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) insider Brian Bailison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,900.00 ($9,148.94).

Shares of GEM opened at A$1.10 ($0.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.12. G8 Education Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.31 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.39 ($2.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.60.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. G8 Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

